Novena for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI

Following the funeral of a Pope it is the custom that nine days (Novemdiales) of official mourning are marked in Rome and throughout the Church.

In addition to the celebration of Mass, Bishops may encourage for the intention of his soul:

  • The celebration of the Liturgy of the Hours,
  • Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and other devotions,
  • Opportunities to learn and reflect on the writings of Pope Benedict,
  • Works of mercy and care for the poor and most vulnerable.
  • The nine days may also be observed with a Novena of prayer.

Prayers are taken from the Roman Missal, except where indicated. The scripture readings include those chosen for the Funeral of Pope Benedict.

What is a Novena?

The word novena is derived from the Latin novem, meaning nine. A novena is a series of prayers and readings that are said for nine consecutive days – usually as a prayer of petition to obtain special graces or to implore special favours.

Novena for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI - Day 1

The first of nine days of prayer and readings for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI