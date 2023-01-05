Novena for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI

Following the funeral of a Pope it is the custom that nine days (Novemdiales) of official mourning are marked in Rome and throughout the Church.
In addition to the celebration of Mass, Bishops may encourage for the intention of his soul:
Prayers are taken from the Roman Missal, except where indicated. The scripture readings include those chosen for the Funeral of Pope Benedict.
The word novena is derived from the Latin novem, meaning nine. A novena is a series of prayers and readings that are said for nine consecutive days – usually as a prayer of petition to obtain special graces or to implore special favours.
The first of nine days of prayer and readings for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI