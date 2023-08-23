New Marian Garden at Ampleforth Abbey

A new Marian Garden, a place of devotion dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, has opened to the public in the grounds of Ampleforth Abbey, North Yorkshire. Ampleforth Abbey has been home to a community of Benedictine Monks since 1802.

A generous donation has made this place of prayer and reflection possible. A central path lined by an avenue of cherry trees leads visitors through an informal garden towards a statue of the Virgin Mary, which stands at the garden’s head. The statue is surrounded by trees, flowers, and semi-closed seating orientated towards the statue for peace and privacy. Gates made from oak grown on the Ampleforth estate mark the entrance to the garden.

On Tuesday 15th August, the monastic community gathered in the garden for midday Office and to hear Abbot Robert Igo bless the garden, and express gratitude to all those who helped bring the project to fruition.

The community encourage all visitors to experience this place of tranquillity on their next visit to the Abbey, and they hope a deeper devotion to Our Lady, Mother of Hope, is inspired.

Ampleforth Abbey welcomes guests to visit the Abbey Church, grounds and stay at a modern 29-bedroom Retreat Centre.

Image: The Marian Garden at Ampleforth Abbey