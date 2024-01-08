Moving from division to unity in Burkina Faso

Christian communities in Burkina Faso try to live the call to love through mutual hospitality. This is particularly evident during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. They have committed both human and financial resources to translating the ecumenical French text of the Bible (Traduction OEcuménique de la Bible) into local languages, thus helping to lead Christians to the ‘inn’ of the Word of God (cf. Lk 10:34). In addition, they visit each other’s churches and share in worship. They also cooperate in the promotion of human fraternity, peace and security in Burkina Faso. They bring Christ to their brothers and sisters when they tend the wounds of those who fall into the grip of poverty and hardship.

However, as an African proverb says, “The tree must not hide the forest”. These positive ecumenical examples cannot disguise the fact that there remain many challenges to unity. Despite their efforts to be the neighbour of all who confess the Triune God, the churches of Burkina Faso struggle to truly love each other as Christ commands. They sometimes relate to each other like Samaritans and Jews, divided culturally and theologically and living in unfriendly or hostile relationships. Continued disunity disfigures them and they acknowledge the need for ecumenical conversion, so that they can pour the oil and wine of healing on each other’s wounds.

The inn in the parable of the Good Samaritan was frequently interpreted by Church Fathers as an image of the Church. Just as the Samaritan brought the wounded man to the inn, so Christ entrusts the world’s wounded and needy to our churches, to tend their brokenness and help restore them to health. This mission in service of the world is also the pathway towards the unity which is God’s gift for God’s people.

© Photo: Grandjean, Martin (2013)