Missio invites supporters in England and Wales to be ‘on the move’ for Mission this October

In his message for October’s World Mission Sunday celebration, Pope Francis has chosen the theme ‘Hearts on fire, feet on the move’ (cf. Luke 24:13-35). In response, Missio – the Pope’s chosen charity for world mission – invites parishes and communities across England and Wales to take this literally and get walking to raise funds and awareness for mission in every continent.

World Mission Sunday is celebrated in every Catholic community globally. It is a moment of grace to express solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Christ who are living in situations of poverty, violence, and oppression. And every penny, pound, and prayer you contribute to World Mission Sunday helps missionaries continue their vital work.

In 2023, World Mission Sunday falls on Sunday 22 October. For its biggest fundraiser in the year, Missio England & Wales invites parishes, schools, and communities to plan a special walk at any time throughout the month of October, to raise funds and pray for our global missionary family.

Three simple things

During Mission Month, Missio invites the faithful to ‘set hearts ablaze with God’s love’ in three simple ways:

Highlight your own community’s global connections with a world map display Take part in an Emmaus Walk to pray and raise funds for world mission Come together for a parish meal or coffee morning, to connect with others and support world mission

The details on how to join in this special event are available in a handy downloadable guide, which can be found at missio.org.uk/missionmonth. There are also extra resources available to help make the event a success, including prayers for the walk and a printable map for parish displays.

Michelle, who helps coordinate World Mission Sunday for Missio, said:

‘Mission Month is a beautiful time to come together and celebrate our global Catholic family, but we also want to create an opportunity for parishes and communities to come together locally. Increasingly, parishes in England and Wales are changing: some parishes are merging; others are welcoming our sisters and brothers from different countries. And in the aftermath of COVID, we have seen that some parishioners feel disconnected and isolated.

‘We hope this opportunity will bring people together, to renew old friendships and create new ones. And of course, it’s a vital time for us to support the Church’s universal mission – which is arguably more important than ever with so many people in our world experiencing poverty and conflict, and longing for the love and compassion of God in their lives.’

Why Mission Month and World Mission Sunday are so vital

In much of the developing world, many public services, such as hospitals and schools, are run by the Catholic Church.

Missio is the only Catholic charity which supports all of the 40% of the Universal Church currently in need of support from the rest of the Church.