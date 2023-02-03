Links and Resources for Marriage Week

We are very fortunate, as Catholics, to be able to call on the saints to inspire us in all our joys and celebrations - not to mention our trials and tribulations. Here we also have links to organisations that promote Catholic marriage.
If it’s a prayer resource you’re after, you can visit our ‘Prayer for Marriage Week‘ page.
We can ask these saints to intercede for us to bring our intentions before God:
Saint Joseph
Patron saint of fathers and families
Saint Gianna Molla
Patron saint of mothers and unborn babies
Saints Louis and Zelie Martin
Patron saints of married couples
Saints Anne and Joachim
Patron saints of grandparents
Saint Monica
Patron saint of mothers
Saint Rita Cascia
Patron saint of difficult marriages
Getting married? A little preparation can make a big difference.
Most of the organisations listed here provide marriage preparation courses but if you’re thinking of getting married, the best thing to do is contact your local Parish Priest for guidance and advice. He will advise appropriate steps and a marriage preparation course.
You can also visit your Diocesan Marriage and Family Life coordinator for further details on courses.
marriagecare.org.uk
Marriage Care
teamsgb.org.uk
Teams of Our Lady
retrouvaille.org.uk
Retrouvaille
wwme.org.uk
Marriage Encounter
engaged-encounter.org.uk
Engaged Encounter
twoinoneflesh.org.uk
Two in One Flesh
allianceofcatholicmarriageorganisations.org.uk
Alliance of Catholic Marriage