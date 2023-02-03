Marriage Links and Resources for Marriage Week We are very fortunate, as Catholics, to be able to call on the saints to inspire us in all our joys and celebrations - not to mention our trials and tribulations. Here we also have links to organisations that promote Catholic marriage.  icon-home » Events » National Marriage Week » Links and Resources for Marriage We...

If it’s a prayer resource you’re after, you can visit our ‘Prayer for Marriage Week‘ page.

Saints

We can ask these saints to intercede for us to bring our intentions before God:

Saint Joseph

Patron saint of fathers and families

Saint Gianna Molla

Patron saint of mothers and unborn babies

Saints Louis and Zelie Martin

Patron saints of married couples

Saints Anne and Joachim

Patron saints of grandparents

Saint Monica

Patron saint of mothers

Saint Rita Cascia

Patron saint of difficult marriages

Marriage Preparation

Getting married? A little preparation can make a big difference.

Most of the organisations listed here provide marriage preparation courses but if you’re thinking of getting married, the best thing to do is contact your local Parish Priest for guidance and advice. He will advise appropriate steps and a marriage preparation course.

You can also visit your Diocesan Marriage and Family Life coordinator for further details on courses.

Organisations

marriagecare.org.uk

Marriage Care

teamsgb.org.uk

Teams of Our Lady

retrouvaille.org.uk

Retrouvaille

wwme.org.uk

Marriage Encounter

engaged-encounter.org.uk

Engaged Encounter

twoinoneflesh.org.uk

Two in One Flesh

allianceofcatholicmarriageorganisations.org.uk

Alliance of Catholic Marriage