Bishop for Life Issues comments after Lords reject Health and Care Bill amendment

Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues, has reiterated the Church’s support for high-quality palliative care for all as the Forsyth amendment to the Health and Care Bill was rejected by the House of Lords.

This Amendment, if passed, would not only have had major constitutional implications over who brings forward government legislation but would also have seen a Health and Care Bill facilitating and hastening death by means of assisted suicide Bishop John Sherrington, Life Issues

Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues, said:

“I am pleased that last night the House of Lords rejected Lord Forsyth’s amendment to the Health and Care Bill, which would have brought in assisted suicide ‘by the back door.’

“This Amendment, if passed, would not only have had major constitutional implications over who brings forward government legislation but would also have seen a Health and Care Bill facilitating and hastening death by means of assisted suicide.

“We reiterate our support for the provision of high-quality palliative care for all and welcome Baroness Finlay’s amendment to this Bill, supported by the Government, regarding this.”