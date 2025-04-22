Local news on the death of Pope Francis

Statements from bishops and news updates from dioceses across England and Wales following the death of Pope Francis.
|Arundel and Brighton
|Plymouth
|Leeds
|Brentwood
|Salford
|Middlesbrough
|Clifton
|Wrexham
|Nottingham
|Hallam
|Birmingham
|Portsmouth
|Lancaster
|Cardiff-Menevia
|Shrewsbury
|Liverpool
|East Anglia
|Westminster
|Northampton
|Hexham and Newcastle
Liverpool
Bishop Malcom McMahon OP statement
Northampton
Bishop David Oakley Statement
Southwark
Archbishop John Wilson statement
Wrexham
Bishop Peter M. Brignall statement
Archdioceses of Cardiff-Menevia
Archbishop Mark O’Toole statement
East Anglia
Bishop Peter Collins statement
Middlesbrough
Bishop Terry Drainey statement
Nottingham
Bishop Patrick McKinney statement
Westminster
Cardinal Vincent Nichols statement