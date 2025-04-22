Pope Francis

Local news on the death of Pope Francis

Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 @ 3:13 pm
Vatican » Pope » Pope Francis » » Local news on the death of Pope Fra...

Statements from bishops and news updates from dioceses across England and Wales following the death of Pope Francis.

Dioceses of England and Wales

Arundel and BrightonPlymouthLeeds
BrentwoodSalfordMiddlesbrough
CliftonWrexhamNottingham
HallamBirminghamPortsmouth
LancasterCardiff-MeneviaShrewsbury
LiverpoolEast AngliaWestminster
NorthamptonHexham and Newcastle

Bishop statements

Liverpool
Bishop Malcom McMahon OP statement

Northampton
Bishop David Oakley Statement

Southwark
Archbishop John Wilson statement

Wrexham
Bishop Peter M. Brignall statement

Archdioceses of Cardiff-Menevia
Archbishop Mark O’Toole statement

East Anglia
Bishop Peter Collins statement

Leeds
Bishop Marcus statement

Middlesbrough
Bishop Terry Drainey statement

Nottingham
Bishop Patrick McKinney statement

Westminster
Cardinal Vincent Nichols statement

Pope Francis’ final hours and gratitude for returning to the Square

Pope Francis’ body to lie in state until funeral on Saturday morning

Cardinal Nichols “Thought for the Day” on the death of Pope Francis

Cardinal Nichols “Pause for Thought” on the death of Pope Francis

Images: Westminster Requiem Mass for Pope Francis

Pope’s death due to stroke and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse