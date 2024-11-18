Faith leaders in Wales on the proposed legalisation of assisted suicide

Faith leaders across Wales have issued a joint statement strongly opposing the proposed Assisted Dying Bill, which seeks to legalise physician-assisted suicide for those with incurable illnesses.

Two Catholic bishops signed the statement, Archbishop Mark O’Toole of Cardiff-Menevia, and Bishop Peter Brignall of Wrexham.

“As people of faith, we share a common heritage of caring for the vulnerable, the sick, and the dying,” they write, emphasising that “compassion is at the heart of all the great world religions, and life is sacred.”

The leaders warn of the dangers such legislation poses, particularly to society’s most vulnerable. “The most vulnerable can no longer presume on the balance of healthcare being in their favour,” they caution, drawing attention to evidence from countries where similar laws have widened eligibility criteria over time.

Highlighting the importance of protecting human dignity, they call on everyone to “treasure and value these individuals among us” and urge the public to write to their MPs to express opposition to the bill.

Joint statement

A bill has been introduced to Parliament which allows doctors to supply lethal drugs to people with an incurable illness, in effect physician-assisted suicide.

As People of Faith, we share a common heritage of caring for the vulnerable, the sick and dying. This is why we feel we must speak together against the proposed legislation. Compassion is at the heart of all the Great World Religions. Life is sacred.

We address our message more widely, to all people of goodwill, because the proposals for physician-assisted suicide are not just contrary to the dignity and sanctity of life, they pose grave dangers to vulnerable people.

Cherishing life means building a society where every person is included and the diversity of individuals is not seen as a burden. If the bill becomes law, the experience of countries such as Canada, Belgium and the Netherlands shows that the most vulnerable can no-longer presume on the balance of healthcare being in their favour. The criteria for assisted suicide become widened to include groups of people who need society’s help rather than assistance in ending their lives.

We raise our voices to remind legislators of the inherent dignity of every person, especially in relation to those who are disabled, elderly or vulnerable. If this bill were to be passed many would feel insecure about the future and conclude that they are a burden on loved ones and the health service. We must treasure and value these individuals among us.

The new bill marks a very serious moment for our country. It raises serious questions about what sort of society we want to be. Especially of concern is whether we will continue to promote a proper care of the dying, and of those who are vulnerable through disability or age. It is good to see that those opposed to a change in the law includes a diverse group of medical professionals (especially but not only from the field of palliative care), disability rights organisations, researchers, carers and a range of other concerned institutions.

We urge you write to, or email your local MP, to express your concerns about the proposed bill.

Signatories

Archbishop Mark O’Toole

Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia

Catholic Church

Bishop Peter Brignall

Bishop of Wrexham

Catholic Church

Archbishop Andrew John

The Archbishop of Wales

Church in Wales

Bishop Gregory Cameron

Bishop of St Asaph

Church in Wales

Bishop Cherry Vann

Bishop of Monmouth

Church in Wales

Bishop John Lomas

Bishop of Swansea and Brecon

Church in Wales

Bishop Mary Stallard

Bishop of Llandaff

Church in Wales

Bishop Dorrien Davies

Bishop of St Davids

Church in Wales

Bishop David Morris

Bishop of Bardsey

Church in Wales

Tim Rowlands

Evangelical Alliance in Wales

Rabbi Michoel Rose

Cardiff United Synagogue

Laurence Kahn

South Wales Jewish Representative Council

Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed

Muslim Council of Wales

Imam Usman Manan

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Wales

Gurmit Singh Randhawa MBE

Sikh Council of Wales

Dr Sakti Guha Niyogi

Hindu Council of Wales