Invite your MP to visit your school

Inviting your local MP to visit your school is a great way to demonstrate the achievements of Catholic education in England and Wales.
The most effective way to let your MP see the excellent work being done in your school is to let them see it first-hand. Inviting your local MP to visit your school is a great way to demonstrate the achievements of Catholic education in England and Wales, and for the MP to become more involved in education within their local constituency.
The tool below allows you to search for your local MP and provides a template invitation letter which you can amend.