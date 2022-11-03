Ukraine Homes for Ukraine Matching Service Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) has launched a Ukraine Matching Service for the Catholic community to help recruit hosts from across the UK willing to support displaced Ukrainians.  icon-home » Events » Ukraine Response » Homes for Ukraine Matching Service

The war in Ukraine continues, as does the need to provide shelter and safe accommodation for those displaced and fleeing the country. There has been an overwhelming response from the UK public, not least from the Catholic community, to support with hosting individuals and families.

Recognising this, Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) has launched a Ukraine Matching Service for the Catholic community to help recruit hosts from across the UK, willing to support displaced Ukrainians.

This matching service, provided in partnership with St John of God’s Hospitaller Services (SJOG), builds on the UK Government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme that launched in March 2022 to provide refuge to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The Ukraine Matching Service offers a two stream approach helping not only those who want to be a sponsor, but also those who have been displaced, who need assistance with the necessary paperwork and to ensure they are safely transported to the UK.

I want to get involved…

If you are interested, simply visit the Matching Service website and choose ‘I would like to be a sponsor‘ or ‘I would like to be sponsored‘. The site offers information for both Ukrainian guests and sponsors as well as answers to frequently asked questions. Site content is available in English, Ukrainian, Russian and Polish.

Poster

This poster can be used to publicise the service and has details of a series of online information sessions.

Background

Saint John of God Hospitaller Services is a national charity, established in 1880, that helps people to lead fulfilling lives. The charity is diverse, supporting disabled people, older people, people who are homeless, and people who have been trafficked or subjected to modern day slavery.

Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) is the Bishops’ Conference agency for domestic social action and an umbrella organisation for more than 50 Catholic charities.

SJOG and CSAN are part of the Community Sponsorship movement in the UK offering a matching, training and support service to sponsors and guests under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.