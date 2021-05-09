Catholic Church Response to IICSA Recommendations

This response shows how the Catholic Church is addressing the seven recommendations of the final IICSA report into the Roman Catholic Church. You can download the response document – a Recommendations Action Plan – below this cover letter from the Chair of the Catholic Council for the IICSA, Baroness Nuala O’Loan:

Introduction

The Catholic Council for the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse was created in 2015 to assist the Inquiry in its work. Formed by a joint mandate from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and the Conference of Religious (England and Wales) it has collaborated with the Inquiry to ensure that answers to the questions raised in the various investigations have been addressed. The Council signposted the Inquiry to those individuals or organisations that could assist the Inquiry with witness statements and evidence, and it also collated evidence across the Church in response to specific questions raised by IICSA.

Members of the Council have been present in all the public hearings of the Inquiry across all of the workstreams involving the Catholic Church: Child Migration, English Benedictine Congregation hearings, Archdiocese of Birmingham and the Generic Hearings addressing issues of safeguarding in the church. They have listened attentively to the evidence given, with particular regard to that of victims and survivors of abuse in the Church.

This Recommendations Report shows how the Catholic Church is addressing the seven recommendations of the final IICSA report into the Roman Catholic Church. The work that is still in progress to address these will, it is believed, embed safeguarding into the pastoral life of the Church. It is recognised that the failures of the past must not be repeated and that there must be a heartfelt change in the way safeguarding occurs. Key to this, and something that flowed from the evidence of those who spoke at the public hearings, is greater listening to the voice of victims and survivors of abuse.

The Catholic Church is committed to this work and will continue to develop its structures and processes so that the Church is a safe place for all who worship in, or engage in any way with, it. This report marks a significant step on the continuous journey of improvement.

Baroness Nuala O’Loan DBE MRIA

Chair, Catholic Council for the IICSA

This 21-page response shows how the Catholic Church is addressing the seven recommendations of the final IICSA report into the Roman Catholic Church.