The Art of Dying Well What do we mean when we talk about 'dying well'? This is one of life's greatest questions.

The Art of Dying Well is based at St Mary’s University, Twickenham. It aims at rethinking the art of accompaniment at the end of life and its work includes public engagement, policy and research on the issues of death, dying and bereavement. Its’ website hosts a variety of resources for helping people from all walks of life think about death and dying.

Resources

Deathbed Etiquette

A simple guide to being at the bedside of someone who is doing, inspired by the wisdom of palliative care consultations, nurses, chaplains, friends and relatives.

Podcasts

A series of informative and interesting podcasts which engage in a little ‘death chatter’ and aim to make death and dying something people can talk about openly without discomfort or fear.

The Internet and the End of Life

In June 2021, Demos published a report entitled ‘The Internet and End of Life’, commissioned by the Art of Dying Well. The research analysed over 110,000 posts on public online forums where people were discussing issues relating to death, dying and end of life care. The data highlighted the ways in which online spaces provide comfort, connection and community to people grieving and people at the end of their life. It sets out a vision for how best to integrate this source of support into other end of life support mechanisms.

artofdyingwell.org

Visit the official website for the Art of Dying Wll