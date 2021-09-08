Assisted Suicide The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Dying Well All-Party Parliamentary Groups are informal groups of Members of both Houses with a common interest in particular issues.

The APPG for Dying Well promotes access to excellent care at the end of life and stands against the legalisation of assisted suicide.

In recent years there have been huge strides in palliative medicine. It is now possible to effectively manage pain as people die.

The APPG for Dying Well believes the future is one of high-quality, universally available palliative care for all – not the requirement to decide whether or not to take lethal drugs to end your life early.