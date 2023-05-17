Resources – Week of Prayer for China

Audio and video resources for the Week of Prayer for China.
In this video Fr Joseph Liang, chaplain at the Chinese Chaplaincy in east London, gives us a brief history of the Boxer Rebellion that took place at the turn of the 20th century, and explains why many Chinese Catholics have a strong devotion to Our Lady.
This video has subtitles.
Listen to the ‘Our Father’ prayer in Mandarin – the language of China. Let us pray with confidence to the Father through the words our Saviour gave us…
For May – the Month of Mary – we focus our prayer on Our Lady for a podcast series called ‘Full of Grace’. Here you can listen to the Hail Mary in Cantonese.
You can subscribe to ‘Full of Grace’ using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Amazon.
You can download the Scripture reading, prayer and intercessions that we have prepared for the week of prayer.