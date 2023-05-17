Resources – Week of Prayer for China

The Boxer Rebellion and Our Lady of China

In this video Fr Joseph Liang, chaplain at the Chinese Chaplaincy in east London, gives us a brief history of the Boxer Rebellion that took place at the turn of the 20th century, and explains why many Chinese Catholics have a strong devotion to Our Lady.

This video has subtitles.

Audio

Our Father – Mandarin

Listen to the ‘Our Father’ prayer in Mandarin – the language of China. Let us pray with confidence to the Father through the words our Saviour gave us…

Hail Mary – Cantonese

For May – the Month of Mary – we focus our prayer on Our Lady for a podcast series called ‘Full of Grace’. Here you can listen to the Hail Mary in Cantonese.

You can subscribe to ‘Full of Grace’ using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Amazon.