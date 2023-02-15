Flame 2023 – Special Guests

Cardinal Tagle

This world renowned speaker and leader is back at flame for a second time in 2023!

Cardinal Tagle was born on 21 June 1957 in Manila, the Philippines. He received religious instruction at St. Andrew’s School, Parañaque, then run by the Scheut Missionaries. After leaving school he entered the inter-diocesan St. Jose Seminary in the capital, run by the Jesuits, and in seminary he studied philosophy at the Athenaeum of Manila University and theology at the Loyola School of Theology.

He participated in the conclave of March 2013, which elected Pope Francis and On 8 December 2019, Pope Francis appointed him Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Archbishop Costelloe SDB

Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB was born in Melbourne on 3 February 1954, the second son of Francis John (Jack) and Carmel Tasma Costelloe (nee Roadknight). He was educated at St Peter’s Parish Primary School, East Bentleigh and at Salesian College, Chadstone, from where he matriculated in 1971.

After several positions working in industry, he began his studies in a teacher training course at Christ College in Melbourne, which he interrupted in 1977 to join the Salesians of Don Bosco, an international organisation of Catholic priests and brothers dedicated to the service of the young, especially the disadvantaged and marginalised. He made his first profession as a Salesian on 31 January 1978 and graduated from Christ College at the end of that year.

Jenny Garzón Saavedra

Jenny works with CAFOD’s church partner FUNVIPAS (Pastoral Action Team of the Diocese of San Vicente del Caguán) in the Colombian Amazon. An experienced youth worker, Jenny trains and supports parish groups still feeling the effects of Colombia’s 50-year-long conflict, and in areas where there are no paved roads, no piped water, limited electricity and limited access to health care. Jenny works on a project that helps communities learn about how to care for creation and put this into practice in all aspects of their lives. For example, finding innovative ways to recycle discarded household objects into useful items. Jenny is a talented painter and uses painting to help young people learn about their rights – like the right to a healthy environment – and to participate in decisions that affect them. Jenny has witnessed the Amazon being deforested to make room for cattle: “I dream that our land, our Amazon, will not disappear. I dream that we continue to take care of it, defend it and love it.”

Guvna B

Born in June of 1989, Guvna B began his career in 2008, with a debut album called The Narrow Road. Right off the bat he was rewarded for his efforts, picking up best gospel act at both The Gospel Music Awards and The Urban Music Awards in 2009, followed by another win at the MOBO Awards the following year. His follow-up album, 2011’s Next Ting 140, saw further success, allowing him to launch a clothing label, Allo Mate, in 2013. Over the next few years he would release two more albums, 2013’s Odd One Out and 2015’s Secret World, alongside a couple of extra wins at The Urban Awards and the MOBO Awards. His first book was published in 2017. Titled Unpopular Culture, it railed against the status quo by encouraging people to live happy, fulfilling lives by being themselves. Ever prolific, he put out two more albums over the next three years, 2018’s Hands Are Made for Working and 2020’s Everywhere + Nowhere.

Candice & Ibe – Premier Gospel Radio

Candice is a Presenter on Premier Gospel and Premier Praise. When she is not on air you might find her DJing at a Fashion or Beauty event, for a high profile corporate client, or even judging the Eurovision Song Contest! When she is not busy Candice loves clothes shopping and is obsessed with over the knee midi length dresses. She also likes to relax by doing yoga, followed by a few of her favourite Lemon Puff Biscuits, and she loves cats!

A Top music producer, Ibe Giantkiller has worked with many renowned Artists such as Integrity Recording Artist Noel Robinson (Morris Cerullo Worship Leader), USA Artists The Kenoly Brothers (sons of Ron Kenoly), Grammy nominees Gospel Gangstas, Isaiah-Raymond, Neville D, Seth & Nirva, Lurine Cato, GuvnaB & many more. Ibe is also an established Christian comedian/M.C. who has performed alongside some of the UK’s Top Comedians and uses joy and laughter to engage audiences and is sure to cause many to smile bringing healing from a friendly perspective.

Robert Bilott

Rob is a partner in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky offices of the law firm, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, where he has practiced in the Environmental and Litigation Practice Groups for over 31 years. During that time, In 2017, Rob received the Right Livelihood Award, known as the “Alternative Nobel Prize,” for his decades of work on behalf of those injured by PFAS chemical contamination. Rob is the author of the book, “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPont,” and his story is the inspiration for the 2019 motion picture, “Dark Waters,” starring Mark Ruffalo as Rob. Rob’s story and work is also featured in the documentary, “The Devil We Know.” Rob also serves on the Boards of Less Cancer and Green Umbrella and is frequently invited to provide keynote lectures and talks at law schools, universities, colleges, communities and other organizations all over the world.

Adeniké

Adeniké is a singer-songwriter from London, UK. She was a contestant on the last series of The Voice, UK (2020), under mentor and coach WILL.I.AM, where she wowed the coaches with a rendition of ‘Get Here’ by Oleta Adams. She successfully reached the semi- finals of the show and has since partaken in several tours performing as Whitney Houston in theatres and arenas across the country. She recently performed at the Inauguration of the President of the Law Society and continues to perform at events both national and internationally. Aside from her music career, Adeniké studied Law at the University of Kent and currently works at the Ministry of Justice, Judicial Office. She is also a martial arts instructor and teaches young children; she currently holds a black belt (3rd Dan) in Taekwondo. Adeniké is also a passionate youth leader at her local parish, Our Lady of the Crays Church (Orpington) and has previously attended FLAME events in her capacity as a youth leader. She supports CYMFED in various work streams and actively volunteers at various charities in her spare time.

Faith Child

Faith Child is MOBO and muilti-award winning rapper, presenter and one of the UK’s top Contemporary Christian Artists. Born and raised in South London, his music is an eclectic blend of Rap, Electro and Pop.

“Having been at the forefront of urban music in the Christian community for over a decade, Faith has helped to define a new sound of music and redefine what an independent artist can achieve.” – Premier Gospel Radio Station.

One Hope Project

One Hope Project is a creative collective encouraging fresh expressions of worship in the Catholic Church. They exist to encourage Spirit filled worship, foster community, and cultivate creativity in the Church.

Before One Hope Project even began, they were a group of friends who wanted to support each other in their personal faith journeys. Through our love of worship, creativity and community, this grew into the One Hope Project you see today.

They will be leading us in worship and song as part of Flame 2023.

Brenden & Georgia – Catholic Voices

Catholic Voices is a project which began in the UK to improve the Church’s representation in the media, above all in news programs and debates. It started in 2010 with the six-month training of 24 lay people and a priest in preparation for the UK visit of Pope Benedict XVI. Our appearances on over 100 programs at that time made a big impression on bishops and broadcasters alike and we were urged to continue.

Since then the project has grown in many ways in the UK and has spread quickly around the world: so far over 20 CV groups have started in different countries in Europe, the Americas and Australia.

Therese Withers

Therese is an artist whose creative mission is to fill homes and Church shops or community spaces with beautiful things that move us. Through her art she seeks to create opportunities of experiencing God which spread the Gospel of light to all.

Therese will be responsible for lighting up Flame with incredible artwork and images.