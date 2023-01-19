Holy Land Co-ordination 2023

A group of Catholic Bishops from across Europe were in Jordan for the annual Holy Land Co-ordination – visiting from 14–19 January.
The annual Holy Land Coordination began on Saturday 14 January, when Bishops from 11 countries gather in Jordan to meet with the Christian community.
Bishop Jamal Daibes, Patriarchal Vicar of Jordan, has offered some reflections in a homily during the recent Holy Land Co-ordination visit to Jordan.