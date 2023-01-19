Holy Land Co-ordination 2023

A group of Catholic Bishops from across Europe were in Jordan for the annual Holy Land Co-ordination – visiting from 14–19 January.

Also in Events

Holocaust Memorial Day > Christian Unity Week > Cost of Living > Flame 2023 Preview > Peace Sunday > Pray for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI > World Youth Sunday > The God Who Speaks > Pray for Peace in Ukraine > Previous Events >

Photography

For professional images from the Holy Land Coordination, please visit our Flickr photostream. If you use any of the images, please credit Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.

Priestly Ordination in The Church of Good Shepherd in Amman
Final Communiqué of the Holy Land Coordination 2023

Final Communiqué of the Holy Land Coordination 2023

A group of Catholic Bishops from across Europe were in Jordan for the annual Holy Land Co-ordination – visiting from 14–19 January.

Bishops in Jordan - Holy Land Co-ordination 2023

Bishops in Jordan - Holy Land Co-ordination 2023

The annual Holy Land Coordination began on Saturday 14 January, when Bishops from 11 countries gather in Jordan to meet with the Christian community.

‘What does it mean to be a Christian in the Holy Land? In Jordan?’

‘What does it mean to be a Christian in the Holy Land? In Jordan?’

Bishop Jamal Daibes, Patriarchal Vicar of Jordan, has offered some reflections in a homily during the recent Holy Land Co-ordination visit to Jordan.