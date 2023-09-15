Gaudium et Spes – Joy and Hope

Gaudium et Spes is the Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World from the Second Vatican Council. The words Gaudium et Spes mean the joys and the hopes. The document is trying to remind Catholics that they can be open to the world, to dialogue with the world, because the joys, hopes and the sorrows of human beings are of their concern.

Download

Gaudium et Spes

Dogmatic Constitution on the church in the modern world – Vatican.va

Preface

The joys and the hopes, the griefs and the anxieties of the men of this age, especially those who are poor or in any way afflicted, these are the joys and hopes, the griefs and anxieties of the followers of Christ. Indeed, nothing genuinely human fails to raise an echo in their hearts. For theirs is a community composed of men. United in Christ, they are led by the Holy Spirit in their journey to the Kingdom of their Father and they have welcomed the news of salvation which is meant for every man. That is why this community realizes that it is truly linked with mankind and its history by the deepest of bonds.

Watch

A more in-depth look at Gaudium et Spes

Constitutions of Vatican II

Dei Verbum

Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation

Lumen Gentium

Dogmatic Constitution on the Church

Sacrosanctum Concilium

Dogmatic Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy

Gaudium et Spes

Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World