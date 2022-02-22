Environment Organisations

These organisations promote awareness raising and action to help protect our common home.

Featured

laudatosimovement.org

The Laudato Si Movement, formerly the Global Catholic Climate Movement, was founded in 2015 and is a global coalition of Catholics and Catholic organisations dedicated to tackling the Climate Crisis. They run Laudato Si’ animator training courses throughout the year. There are also many groups who are trying to Live Laudato Si’ locally. If you are interested in the animators course or would like to contact one of these circles please contact Magdalena Noszczyk.

facebook.com/LSIUK

The Laudato Si’ Animators in the UK have an active Facebook page. You can use the link to access and be part of the conversation. The group aims to enthuse parishes and schools in their response to the climate crisis. The Laudato Si’ Animators work with CAFOD and Justice and Peace groups to promote Pope Francis’ encyclical.

seasonofcreation.org

The Season of Creation begins on 1 September, the Day of Prayer for Creation, and ends on 4 October, the feast day of St Francis. Resources for prayer, organising events and advocacy work.

climatesunday.org

In the run-up to COP26 in Glasgow, over 2,200 churches and church groups throughout Britain and Ireland participated in the Climate Sunday Initiative, addressing climate change by holding Climate Sunday services, committing to practical action and speaking up for climate justice. Climate Sunday was resourced by a coalition of 31 denominations and charities, members of the Environmental Issues Network (EIN) of Churches Together in Britain and Ireland (CTBI).

humandevelopment.va

This Vatican Dicastery promotes the integral development of the person in light of the Gospel and in line with the Social Doctrine of the Church. It dedicates particular attention to taking care of the goods of justice, peace and the safeguarding of Creation.

journeyto2030.org

Journey to 2030 is a campaign responding to Pope Francis’s Laudato Si’. It is encouraging the church to lead the way in tackling climate change and the ecological crisis.

cafod.org.uk

The official Catholic aid agency for England and Wales. A collection of prayers, reflections and other resources on the theme of environment and creation are available.

catholicaustralia.com.au

An organisation established by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference in 2002.

greenchristian.org.uk

Offers insight into ecology and the environment.

columbans.co.uk

The Columbans regard climate change as a matter of life and death for millions of poor people.

justice-and-peace.org.uk

Raising awareness of environmental justice issues

operationnoah.org

Founded by Christian Ecology Link and Churches Together in Britain and Ireland. Operation Noah was the first Christian campaign to focus exclusively on the urgent need to address climate change.

brightnow.org.uk

Bright Now is a campaign calling on the Churches and the Christian community in the UK to divest from companies involved in the extraction of fossil fuels, to take a leading role in the national debate on the ethics of investment in fossil fuels and to support the development of clean alternatives to fossil fuels through their investment policies.

sciaf.org.uk

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund, the official aid and international development charity of the Catholic Church in Scotland.

ecen.org

The European Christian Environmental Network (ECEN) offers resources and training events for ecumenical action in taking care of creation.

londonminingnetwork.org

The London Mining Network works for human rights, including the rights of Indigenous peoples, and sustainable development in communities around the world affected by the activities of mining companies based in or funded from London

catholicclimatecovenant.org

Catholic communities in the US taking action to reduce our carbon footprint.

Full List

christianaid.org.uk

Climate change policy papers.

gov.uk/environment-food-rural-affairs

UK Government Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs.

gov.uk/international-development

UK Government Department for International Development

ejfoundation.org

Making a direct link between the need for environmental security and the defence of basic human rights.

foe.co.uk

Friends of the Earth:campaigning for solutions to environmental problems.

globaljustice.org.uk

Global Justice Now is a UK-based anti-poverty campaigning organisation.

greenbeltmovement.org

Based in Kenya and is mobilised to raise community consciousness – using tree planting as an entry point – for self-determination, equity, improved livelihoods and security, and environmental conservation.

greenpeace.org.uk

Committed to defending the planet and promoting peace, to achieving positive change through action, and to realising its vision of a green and peaceful world.

i-sis.org.uk

The Institute of Science in Society: providing critical and accessible scientific information to the public and to promoting social accountability and ecological sustainability in science.

iea.org

The International Energy Agency is an autonomous organisation which works to ensure reliable, affordable and clean energy for its 28 member countries and beyond.

iona.org.uk

The Iona Community is a dispersed Christian ecumenical community working for peace and social justice, rebuilding of community and the renewal of worship.

lauriston.org.uk

A place for the Edinburgh Jesuit Community to present issues of spirituality, social justice and adult faith formation to the city of Edinburgh and beyond.

nbcw.co.uk

The National Board of Catholic Women (NBCW) seeks to promote the presence, participation and responsibilities of Catholic women in the Church and society in order to enable them to fulfil their evangelical mission and to work for the Common Good.

paxchristi.org.uk

An international Christian peacemaking movement, based on the gospel and inspired by faith. Its vision is of a world where people can live in peace and without fear of violence, in all its forms. It believes in the power of prayer, reconciliation, forgiveness, justice and nonviolence and of the right to live in a culture which promotes these values and treats the whole of God’s creation in a respectful and just manner.

peopleandplanet.org

The largest student network in Britain campaigning to end world poverty, defend human rights and protect the environment.

soilassociation.org

The Soil Association a membership charity campaigning for planet-friendly food and farming.

seda.uk.net

Promoting the design of communities, environments, projects, systems, services, materials and products which enhance the quality of life of and are not harmful to living species and planetary ecology.

tearfund.org

A Christian international aid and development agency working globally to end poverty and injustice, and to restore dignity and hope in some of the world’s poorest communities.

unep.org

The United Nations Environment Programme: it’s mission is to provide leadership and encourage partnership in caring for the environment.

waronwant.org

Fights poverty in developing countries in partnership with people affected by globalisation.

oikoumene.org/en/

A worldwide fellowship of 349 churches seeking unity, a common witness and Christian service. A key programme is Care for Creation and Climate Justice.