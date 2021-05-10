Environment Novena – Pentecost

Sunday, Feast of Pentecost

The concluding prayers and readings on the great feast of Pentecost after our Novena of Prayer for the Care of Creation.

Introduction and Opening Prayer

Show Mercy to our Common Home

Despite our sins and the daunting challenges before us, we never lose heart. “The Creator does not abandon us; he never forsakes his loving plan or repents of having created us… for he has united himself definitively to our earth, and his love constantly impels us to find new ways forward.”

Laudato Si’, 13; 245

In a particular way, let us pray…

“O God of the poor,

help us to rescue the abandoned

and forgotten of this earth,

who are so precious in your eyes…

God of love, show us our place in this world

as channels of your love

for all the creatures of this earth”

Laudato Si’, 13; 246

God of mercy, may we receive your forgiveness

and convey your mercy throughout our common home.

Praise be to you!

Amen.

Psalm Prayer

O Lord, how manifold are your works!

In wisdom have you made them all,

the earth teems with creatures innumerable,

living things both small and great.

These all look to you

to give them their food in due season.

When you give it to them, they gather it up;

when you open your hand, they are filled with good things.

When you hide your face, they are dismayed

when you take away their breath they die

and return to the dust.

When you send forth your Spirit, they are created

and you renew the face of the ground.

May the glory of the Lord endure for ever,

may the Lord rejoice in his works.

I will sing to the Lord as long as I live,

I will sing praise to my God while I have being.

May my meditation be pleasing to him

for I rejoice in the Lord.

Psalm 104:24-25, 27-28, 30-31, 33-34

Reading

A reading from the Encyclical Laudato Si’ on ‘Care for our Common Home’. Pope Francis, 24 May 2015.

When we can see God reflected in all that exists, our hearts are moved to praise the Lord for all his creatures and to worship him in union with them. This sentiment finds magnificent expression in the hymn of Saint Francis of Assisi:

Praised be you, my Lord, with all your creatures,

especially Sir Brother Sun,

who is the day and through whom you give us light.

And he is beautiful and radiant with great splendour;

and bears a likeness of you, Most High.

Praised be you, my Lord, through Sister Moon and the stars,

in heaven you formed them clear and precious and beautiful.

Praised be you, my Lord, through Brother Wind,

and through the air, cloudy and serene, and every kind of weather

through whom you give sustenance to your creatures.

Praised be you, my Lord, through Sister Water,

who is very useful and humble and precious and chaste.

Praised be you, my Lord, through Brother Fire,

through whom you light the night,

and he is beautiful and playful and robust and strong.

Concluding Prayer

Lord and God,

through the Blessed Virgin Mary

you have shown us the example of a disciple

who is faithful to the words of life;

open our hearts to receive your saving word,

so that by the power of the Holy Spirit

it may speak to us in our daily lives,

recreate us in the image of your Son

and may bring forth a rich harvest of holiness.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Blessing

May the God of hope fill you with every joy in believing.

May the peace of Christ abound in your hearts.

May the Holy Spirit enrich you with his gifts, now and for ever.

Amen.

