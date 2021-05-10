Environment Novena – Day 9

Saturday before Pentecost

The ninth and final day of prayer and readings to provide tangible action to respond to the urgent climate change issues we all face.

Introduction and Opening Prayer

Show Mercy to our Common Home

Despite our sins and the daunting challenges before us, we never lose heart. “The Creator does not abandon us; he never forsakes his loving plan or repents of having created us… for he has united himself definitively to our earth, and his love constantly impels us to find new ways forward.”

Laudato Si’, 13; 245

In a particular way, let us pray…

“O God of the poor,

help us to rescue the abandoned

and forgotten of this earth,

who are so precious in your eyes…

God of love, show us our place in this world

as channels of your love

for all the creatures of this earth”

Laudato Si’, 13; 246

God of mercy, may we receive your forgiveness

and convey your mercy throughout our common home.

Praise be to you!

Amen.

Scripture Reading and Prayer

I do not cease to give thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers, that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give you the Spirit of wisdom and of revelation in the knowledge of him, having the eyes of your heart enlightened, that you my know what is the hope to which he has called you, what are the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, and what is the immeasurable greatness of his power toward us who believe, according to the working of his great might that he worked in Christ when he raised him from the dead, and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly places far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and above every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come. And put all things under his feet and gave him as head over all things to the church which is his body, the fullness of him who fills all in all.

Ephesians 1:15-23

I will sing to my God a new song:

O Lord, you are great and glorious,

wonderful in strength, invincible.

Let all your creatures serve you

for you spoke, and they were made.

You sent forth your Spirit, and it formed them

there is none that can resist your voice.

For the mountains shall be shaken to

their foundations with the waters;

at your presence the rocks shall melt like wax,

but to those who fear you

you will continue to show mercy.

Judith’s Hymn of Praise, Judith 16:13-15

A reading from the Encyclical Laudato Si’ on ‘Care for our Common Home’. Pope Francis, 24 May 2015.

Yet God, who wishes to work with us and who counts on our cooperation, can also bring good out of the evil we have done.

“The Holy Spirit can be said to possess an infinite creativity, proper to the divine mind, which knows how to loosen the knots of human affairs, including the most complex and inscrutable”.

Creating a world in need of development, God in some way sought to limit himself in such a way that many of the things we think of as evils, dangers or sources of suffering, are in reality part of the pains of childbirth which he uses to draw us into the act of cooperation with the Creator.

God is intimately present to each being, without impinging on the autonomy of his creature, and this gives rise to the rightful autonomy of earthly affairs. His divine presence, which ensures the subsistence and growth of each being, “continues the work of creation”.

The Spirit of God has filled the universe with possibilities and therefore, from the very heart of things, something new can always emerge: “Nature is nothing other than a certain kind of art, namely God’s art, impressed upon things, whereby those things are moved to a determinate end. It is as if a shipbuilder were able to give timbers the wherewithal to move themselves to take the form of a ship.”

Prayer

Father, we praise you with all your creatures.

They came forth from your all-powerful hand;

they are yours, filled with your presence and your tender love.

Praise be to you!

Son of God, Jesus,

through you all things were made.

You were formed in the womb of Mary our Mother,

you became part of this earth,

and you gazed upon this world with human eyes.

Today you are alive in every creature

in your risen glory.

Praise be to you!

Holy Spirit, by your light

you guide this world towards the Father’s love

and accompany creation as it groans in travail.

You also dwell in our hearts

and you inspire us to do what is good.

Praise be to you!

Triune Lord, wondrous community of infinite love,

teach us to contemplate you

in the beauty of the universe,

for all things speak of you.

Awaken our praise and thankfulness

for every being that you have made.

Give us the grace to feel profoundly joined

to everything that is.

God of love, show us our place in this world

as channels of your love

for all the creatures of this earth,

for not one of them is forgotten in your sight.

Enlighten those who possess power and money

that they may avoid the sin of indifference,

that they may love the common good, advance the weak,

and care for this world in which we live.

The poor and the earth are crying out.

O Lord, seize us with your power and light,

help us to protect all life,

to prepare for a better future,

for the coming of your Kingdom

of justice, peace, love and beauty.

Praise be to you!

Amen.

Concluding Day – PENTECOST

