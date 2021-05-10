Environment Novena – Day 1

Friday after Ascension

The first of nine days of prayer and readings as tangible action to respond to the urgent climate change issues we all face.

Introduction and Opening Prayer

Show Mercy to our Common Home

Despite our sins and the daunting challenges before us, we never lose heart. “The Creator does not abandon us; he never forsakes his loving plan or repents of having created us… for he has united himself definitively to our earth, and his love constantly impels us to find new ways forward.”

Laudato Si’, 13; 245

In a particular way, let us pray…

“O God of the poor,

help us to rescue the abandoned

and forgotten of this earth,

who are so precious in your eyes…

God of love, show us our place in this world

as channels of your love

for all the creatures of this earth”

Laudato Si’, 13; 246

God of mercy, may we receive your forgiveness

and convey your mercy throughout our common home.

Praise be to you!

Amen.

Scripture Reading and Prayer

In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was without form and void, and darkness was over the face of the deep. And the spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters. (Genesis 1:1-2)

Blessed are you, O Lord, God of our ancestors,

and to be praised and highly exalted for ever;

Blessed are you in the shrine of your glory

and to be extolled and highly glorified for ever.

Blessed be you, who sits upon cherubim and looks upon the deeps,

and to be praised and highly exalted for ever;

Blessed are you upon the throne of your kingdom,

and to be extolled and highly exalted for ever.

Blessed be you in the firmament of heaven

and to be sung and glorified forever.

Prayer of Azariah and his Companions, Daniel 3:52-56

A reading from the Encyclical Letter Laudato Si’ on ‘Care for our Common Home.’

Pope Francis, 24 May 2015.

Saint Francis, faithful to Scripture, invites us to see nature as a magnificent book in which God speaks to us and grants us a glimpse of his infinite beauty and goodness. “Through the greatness and the beauty of creatures one comes to know by analogy their maker” (Wisdom 13:5); indeed, “his eternal power and divinity have been made known through his works since the creation of the world” (Romans 1:20). For this reason, Francis asked that part of the friary garden always be left untouched, so that wild flowers and herbs could grow there, and those who saw them could raise their minds to God, the Creator of such beauty. Rather than a problem to be solved, the world is a joyful mystery to be contemplated with gladness and praise.

Concluding Prayer

Common Prayer for Earth and for Humanity

Loving God,

Creator of Heaven, Earth, and all therein contained.

Open our minds and touch our hearts,

so that we can be part of Creation, your gift.

Be present to those in need in these difficult times, especially the poorest and most vulnerable.

Help us to show creative solidarity as we confront the consequences of the global pandemic.

Make us courageous in embracing the changes required to seek the common good.

Now more than ever, may we all feel interconnected and interdependent.

Enable us to succeed in listening and responding to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor.

May their current sufferings become the birth-pangs of a more fraternal and sustainable world.

We pray through Christ our Lord, under the loving gaze of Mary, Help of Christians.

Amen.

Day TWO

