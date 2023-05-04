Donate – World Communications Day

On World Communications Day, we take up the command of Jesus to preach the Good News of the Gospel to the whole world.

Vital to this is good communication – through our websites, publications and social media channels. The Bishops’ Conference works hard to forge positive relationships with media outlets to communicate news relating to every aspect of the life of the Catholic Church and her people.







Catholic Trust for England and Wales. A limited company registered in England & Wales, Company number: 04734592. Registered Charity number 1097482. Registered office: 39 Eccleston Square, London, SW1V 1BX.