Dei Verbum – Word of God

How can we know anything about God with certainty? Why should we trust what the Church tells us about God? How do we make sense of the Bible? The answer to these three questions is in this very short document called Dei Verbum.

Download

Dei Verbum

Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation – Vatican.va

Preface

Hearing the word of God with reverence and proclaiming it with faith, the sacred synod takes its direction from these words of St. John: “We announce to you the eternal life which dwelt with the Father and was made visible to us. What we have seen and heard we announce to you, so that you may have fellowship with us and our common fellowship be with the Father and His Son Jesus Christ” (1 John 1:2-3). Therefore, following in the footsteps of the Council of Trent and of the First Vatican Council, this present council wishes to set forth authentic doctrine on divine revelation and how it is handed on, so that by hearing the message of salvation the whole world may believe, by believing it may hope, and by hoping it may love.

Watch

A more in-depth look at Dei Verbum

Constitutions of Vatican II

Dei Verbum

Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation

Lumen Gentium

Dogmatic Constitution on the Church

Sacrosanctum Concilium

Dogmatic Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy

Gaudium et Spes

Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World