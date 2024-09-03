Day One: “Welcome to Indonesia, Pope Francis!”

Hailing from just two of the almost 17,500 islands that form Indonesia that are home to over 1,300 ethnic groups and about 719 different languages, 5-year-old Mary in her typical Javan costume and 10-year-old Iphrim from Papua stood solemnly before the Indonesian Guard of Honour at Jakarta airport to greet Pope Francis on Tuesday morning. Timidly, they presented him with a large bouquet of flowers and the assurance he is a most welcome guest for every citizen of this incredibly pluralistic and diverse nation.

Yes, because although Catholics make up only about 3 per cent of the 280 million-strong population that is overwhelmingly Muslim, Indonesia is proud of its diversity and peaceful cohabitation as its founding “Pancasila” principles decree, and as Indonesian Cardinal Ignacio Suharyo pointed out just before the trip: “It is not only Catholics who enthusiastically welcome the Pope’s visit, but also sisters and brothers from other faith communities.”

Sisters and brothers of other faith communities, men and women of goodwill from all walks of life, political leaders and policymakers to whom he tirelessly appeals for commitment and care for the smallest and the weakest of the one human family.

Migrants and refugees

Perhaps that’s why the first to greet him on Day 1 of this long and complex 45th apostolic journey abroad – that speaks of faith, of interreligious dialogue for peace, of the need to care for Creation and of his presence in the peripheries – were some orphans and a group of migrants and refugees.

Far from the spotlight of an official ceremony, the group gathered at the Jakarta nunciature where the Pope is staying. Comprising men and women from various countries in the region including some Rohingyas from Myanmar; they were there to say “thank you for coming”, “thank you” (I imagine) “for tirelessly speaking on our behalf, for fighting to safeguard our lives, and always upholding our dignity.”

Source: Vaticannews.va