Day Nine– Benedict XVI Novena

A living hope

Begin and end with the Sign of the Cross.

Reading

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who by God’s power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.

Though you have not seen him, you love him. Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory, obtaining the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls.

1 Peter 1:3-5, 8–9

Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and one Glory be.

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done on earth,

as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

Glory be to the Father

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Prayer

Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord.

And let perpetual light shine upon him.

O Lord,

support us all the day long of this troublous life,

until the shadows lengthen,

and the evening comes,

and the busy world is hushed,

and the fever of life is over, and our work is done.

Then, Lord, in thy mercy,

grant us a safe lodging, a holy rest,

and peace at the last.

Amen.

Prayer of St John Henry Newman