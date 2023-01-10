Day Eight– Benedict XVI Novena

Jesus, remember me

Begin and end with the Sign of the Cross.

Reading

One of the criminals who were hanged railed at him, saying, ‘Are you not the Christ? Save yourself and us!’ But the other rebuked him, saying, ‘Do you not fear God, since you are under the same sentence of condemnation? And we indeed justly, for we are receiving the due reward of our deeds; but this man has done nothing wrong.’ And he said, ‘Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.’ And he said to him, ‘Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.’

Luke 23:39–43

Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and one Glory be.

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done on earth,

as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Prayer

Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord.

And let perpetual light shine upon him.

O God, who in your wondrous providence

chose your servant Pope Benedict.

to preside over your Church,

grant, we pray,

that, having served as the Vicar of your Son on earth,

he may be welcomed by him into eternal glory.

Through Christ our Lord.

Amen.