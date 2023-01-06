Day Four – Benedict XVI Novena

The fourth of nine days of prayer and readings for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict XVI.
Begin and end with the Sign of the Cross.
You turn things upside down! Shall the potter be regarded as the clay, that the thing made should say of its maker, ‘He did not make me’; or the thing formed say of him who formed it, ‘He has no understanding’?
Is it not yet a very little while until Lebanon shall be turned into a fruitful field, and the fruitful field shall be regarded as a forest? In that day the deaf shall hear the words of a book, and out of their gloom and darkness the eyes of the blind shall see. The meek shall obtain fresh joy in the Lord, and the poor among mankind shall exult in the Holy One of Israel.
Isaiah 29:16–19
Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and one Glory be.
The Lord’s Prayer
Our Father who art in heaven,
hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come.
Thy will be done on earth,
as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread,
and forgive us our trespasses,
as we forgive those who trespass against us,
and lead us not into temptation,
but deliver us from evil.
Glory be to the Father
and to the Son
and to the Holy Spirit,
as it was in the beginning
is now, and ever shall be
world without end. Amen.
The Hail Mary
Hail, Mary, full of grace,
the Lord is with thee.
Blessed art thou among women
and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.
Holy Mary, Mother of God,
pray for us sinners,
now and at the hour of our death.
Amen.
Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord.
And let perpetual light shine upon him.
I pray for you:
pray for me too,
so that in all life’s problems
we may always be aware
of the Lord’s goodness
and thus press on
through difficult days
as well as beautiful ones.
My prayers for you all and my Blessing.
From a speech of Pope Benedict, 3 August 2008.