Day Four – Benedict XVI Novena

You turn things upside down

Begin and end with the Sign of the Cross.

Reading

You turn things upside down! Shall the potter be regarded as the clay, that the thing made should say of its maker, ‘He did not make me’; or the thing formed say of him who formed it, ‘He has no understanding’?

Is it not yet a very little while until Lebanon shall be turned into a fruitful field, and the fruitful field shall be regarded as a forest? In that day the deaf shall hear the words of a book, and out of their gloom and darkness the eyes of the blind shall see. The meek shall obtain fresh joy in the Lord, and the poor among mankind shall exult in the Holy One of Israel.

Isaiah 29:16–19

Pray one Our Father, one Hail Mary, and one Glory be.

The Lord’s Prayer

Our Father who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy will be done on earth,

as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread,

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

Glory be to the Father

Glory be to the Father

and to the Son

and to the Holy Spirit,

as it was in the beginning

is now, and ever shall be

world without end. Amen.

The Hail Mary

Hail, Mary, full of grace,

the Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women

and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Amen.

Prayer

Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord.

And let perpetual light shine upon him.

I pray for you:

pray for me too,

so that in all life’s problems

we may always be aware

of the Lord’s goodness

and thus press on

through difficult days

as well as beautiful ones.

My prayers for you all and my Blessing.

From a speech of Pope Benedict, 3 August 2008.