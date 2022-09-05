CSAN’s Poverty Challenge 2022: See, Judge, Act

Many members of our communities face a steep rise in the cost of living, particularly from April 2022.

People who were already poor and most affected by Covid-19 will also be hit hardest by price rises.

Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimates that a further four million UK households could end up below the poverty line in 2022 – adding to 14.5 million UK households already in poverty.

Formation Resource

Explaining the Catholic Church’s teaching on poverty, and to invite a deeper response to it within the life of local communities.

Welcoming the resource, Bishop Richard Moth, Chair of the Department for Social Justice of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said,

I am very pleased to be able to commend to you this short booklet on a theme that must always be dear to the heart of us all, both in prayer and in action. The resource offered here is timely. It will enable our communities in parishes and schools to reflect further on this important issue, thereby discerning the most appropriate ways to engage in the best possible response. Bishop Richard Moth

The booklet aims to increase awareness of Catholic Social Teaching on poverty, and to inform local responses using the Church’s approach of ‘See, judge, act’.

Website

CSAN, the Caritas Social Action Network, is committed to tackling the causes of poverty, promoting justice and restoring dignity, specifically by convening and animating alliances of member charities involved in the social mission of the Church.

Visit the CSAN website for more information.