At the Bishops' Conference, we are acutely aware of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis up and down the country.
The crisis is having a devastating effect on families, pushing many deeper into poverty and leading many others to struggle with day-to-day living costs.
Here you will find statements, briefings and links relating to the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing.
I know that parishes will continue to do everything possible, including innovative ways of providing further material help and pastoral support. I also urge all Catholics to give whatever time and financial resources they can to charitable endeavours that support those who are affected by the current crisis.Cardinal Vincent Nichols
The Bishops recognise the complexity of the causes, both short and long-term, that bring about the crisis now affecting so many.
A briefing paper from the Bishops' Conference Department for Social Justice on the cost of living crisis. The briefing looks at the current context and invites a response based on the key principles of Catholic Social Teaching.
Caritas Social Action Network has published a short formation resource to explain the Church’s teaching on poverty, and to invite a deeper response to it within the life of local communities.