Pray for COP26

Working alongside the Church’s aid and development charity, CAFOD, we have produced a prayer card and poster for you to use to offer to the Lord your prayers that leaders and negotiators taking part in the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow work together for positive outcomes for people and for our common home.

I urgently appeal, then, for a new dialogue about how we are shaping the future of our planet. We need a conversation which includes everyone, since the environmental challenge we are undergoing, and its human roots, concern and affects us all. Pope Francis, Laudato Si’ §14

Download

You can download a prayer card and poster here:

If you want to order more prayer cards, please visit the CAFOD Shop.

Pray

Loving God,

We praise your name with all you have created.

You are present in the whole universe,

and in the smallest of creatures.

We acknowledge the responsibilities you have placed upon us

as stewards of your creation.

May the Holy Spirit inspire all political leaders at COP26 as they

seek to embrace the changes needed to foster a more sustainable society.

Instil in them the courage and gentleness to implement fairer solutions

for the poorest and most vulnerable,

and commit their nations to the care of Our Common Home.

We ask this through Our Lord Jesus Christ your Son.

Amen