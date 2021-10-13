COP26 – the UN Climate Summit

COP26 is the 2021 United Nations climate change conference. It is the 26th annual summit – giving it the name COP26. With the UK as President, COP26 takes place in Glasgow from Sunday, 31 October to Friday, 12 November 2021.

Governments and negotiators from 197 countries will meet to discuss how to keep temperature rise below dangerous levels and to prevent further climate change.

COP26 in Glasgow represents an urgent summons to provide effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and the crisis of values that we are presently experiencing, and in this way to offer concrete hope to future generations Pope Francis

COP26: A Guide

CAFOD, the official aid agency for the Catholic Church in England and Wales, has produced a useful guide to COP26 and how you can get involved.

Prayers for COP26

In the run-up and during the summit, we invite you to pray that the leaders and negotiators work together for positive outcomes for people and for our common home.

Environment Case Studies

These case studies provide examples of how parishes, organisations, academic institutions, and other church groups are collaborating to help protect our common home. Read more here.

News and Statements

You can visit our archive of posts and pages relating to the COP26 UN Climate Summit.