Cardinal looks forward to Flame 2023

Flame is a Catholic youth mega event that takes place in one of England’s iconic arenas in the shadow of Wembley Stadium.

Taking place on Saturday, 4 March 2023 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, Flame is the largest Catholic gathering of young people in England and Wales.

In this film, Cardinal Vincent Nichols speaks to two young people who have been to Flame Youth Congress events in the past – Nnaemeka Anyamele and Grace Parker. He gets to the heart of why so many young people gather together for prayer, worship, outstanding music from award-winning artists, and why it’s a day not to be missed.

