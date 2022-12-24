Ukraine Cardinal joins Church Leaders in praying for Ukraine this Christmas CBCEW » Cardinal joins Church Leaders in pr... Christian Unity » »

CTE Presidents urge prayerful support for war-torn country

The Presidents of Churches Together in England, an ecumenical organisation representing the Christian Churches in our country, with the support of its Fourth Presidency Group, have released a statement urging Christians to stand in solidarity with Ukraine:

“At Christmastime, Christians have a special reason to pray for those caught up in violence and driven from their homes by conflict. Our Saviour’s family were themselves refugees in Egypt, led by the Spirit to escape Herod’s persecution, cut off from their home and community, and no doubt travelling in great fear.

“As Presidents of Churches Together in England, we call to mind the suffering of the people of Ukraine this terrible winter as the unjust Russian invasion continues.

“We urge Christians everywhere to continue to stand in prayerful solidarity with the people and churches of Ukraine and to support them in their hour of need. We also hold in prayer all those displaced and suffering the effects of war and oppression.

“As we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and his love, justice and peace, we wish the people of Ukraine – and all people – a chance to celebrate in peace the coming of our Lord into this world of need.”

Presidents

Presidents of Churches Together in England:

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster

Archbishop Justin Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury

Rev Canon Helen Cameron

Free Churches Moderator

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas

Archbishop of the Oecumenical Patriarchate (Diocese of Thyateira and Great Britain)

CTE President for the Orthodox Churches

Bishop Tedroy Powell

National Overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy UK

CTE Pentecostal and Charismatic President

Background

Churches Together in England (CTE) is the national ecumenical instrument supporting and encouraging churches from a wide range of traditions to work together in unity.

Nationally, CTE brings together 52 Member Churches from many diverse traditions. In fact, we unite the broadest range of churches in the whole of Europe. CTE’s strapline is: One in Christ Jesus, engaged in God’s mission, empowered by the Spirit.

CTE’s Fourth Presidency Group comprises Lutheran, Quaker and The Church of Scotland (English Presbytery) Member Churches.