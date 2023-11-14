Bishop supports Inter Faith Week

In a short message to support Inter Faith Week, the Lead Bishop for Interreligious Dialogue, Bishop Patrick McKinney, stressed that we should promote the work that believers do collectively for the betterment of society:

“At this moment in time, it is particularly important that people of faith join together in a spirit of friendship and respect.

“Let’s do all we can during this year’s Interfaith Week to highlight the witness and the effectiveness of working together to build greater harmony and cohesion in our society.”

Inter Faith Week is an annual event in which the followers of the world’s religions come together to strengthen dialogue between the UK’s faith communities. It aims to increase understanding between people of religious and non-religious belief and, crucially, to celebrate and build on the contribution which they make to their neighbourhoods and to wider society.