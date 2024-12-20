Health and Social Care

Bishop Sherrington welcomes investment into ‘beacons of light’ hospice sector

Friday, December 20th, 2024 @ 12:24 pm
CBCEW » Health and Social Care » » Bishop Sherrington welcomes investm...

The UK Government announced its biggest investment in a generation for hospices yesterday, 19 December.

In a statement welcoming this one-off investment Bishop John Sherrington, Lead bishop for life issues, said:

“I welcome the proposed additional funding for the hospice sector which is facing so many financial problems at the moment. Although it is only a one-off payment, it will be welcomed by hospices nevertheless.

“The sector is a beacon of light, with institutions, many of them Christian-inspired, providing a beautiful care-setting at the end of life. It is important that hospices are properly funded and that their unique character and dedicated specialist staff are celebrated.

“We hope that a long-term strategy will be developed so that our hospices can continue to provide some of the best palliative care in the world.

I also thank those many people who donate generously to hospice foundations and ask Catholics to hold the hospice movement in their prayers.”

Bishop John Sherrington
Lead Bishop for Life Issues and Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster


Critical Conversations into Critical Care

Compassionate and loving closeness with those who are ill

Pope to healthcare workers: Your service alongside the sick transcends the bounds of your profession