Bishop Sherrington offers prayers for bioethicist Professor Luke Gormally

Monday, May 1st, 2023 @ 2:37 pm
Upon learning of the death of Professor Luke Gormally, bioethicist and author, Bishop John Sherrington, our Lead Bishop for Life Issues, offered his condolences and prayers to his family.

In a statement, Bishop Sherrington also praised Professor Gormally’s contribution to building up the Linacre Centre, now known as the Anscombe Bioethics Centre, ensuring it “made a very positive contribution to bioethical debate in society.”

Bishop Sherrington said:

“I am very saddened to hear of the death of Luke Gormally and offer my condolences and prayers to his wife Mary and their family.

“Luke was appointed Research Officer of The Linacre Centre for Healthcare Ethics at its very foundation in 1977 and then became the director of the Centre from 1981 to 2000 and Senior Research Fellow from 2001 to 2007. He returned as governor from 2011 to 2016 to help the Centre establish itself in Oxford as the Anscombe Bioethics Centre.

“Luke dedicated his life to building up the Linacre Centre to ensure that it made a very positive contribution to bioethical debate in society. Since that time, the Centre has provided a critical Catholic voice to defend Church teaching and argue against counter positions in the public arena. It has served the Catholic community and the bishops well for almost fifty years.

“I pray that Luke will rest in peace and rise in glory. May the Lord welcome home his faithful servant.”

Luke Gormally died on Sunday, 30 April 2023, aged 73.

