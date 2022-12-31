Bishop of Brentwood praises ‘astonishing’ Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Right Reverend Alan Williams sm, Bishop of Brentwood, has expressed his sorrow on hearing of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict.

He writes:

“Pope Benedict was a very wise and gifted theologian and preacher. Whenever he wrote or preached, he went to the heart of things with immense wisdom and holiness. He was also a very courageous man. It took immense courage to resign as Pope through ill-health. A lesser man would have remained in that position, through protocol and pressure.

“I recall taking a group of university students to Rome just after his election. After Pope John Paul II, a very charismatic and well-known figure, I remember thinking he might not have the same stature but when we met him in St Peter’s Square, I changed my mind. He was astonishing – he brought his own gifts and unique personality to communicate effectively with young people – and all peoples.

“We are grateful for those gifts and for his example.”

Requiem Mass

“I will celebrate a Requiem Mass in Brentwood Cathedral for Pope Emeritus Benedict at 11.30am on Sunday, 8 January. We pray for the repose of his soul.”