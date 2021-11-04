Catechesis Bishop Mark O’Toole becomes Member of the International Council for Catechesis CBCEW » Bishop Mark O’Toole becomes M... Catechesis » »

The Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Reverend Mark O’Toole, Chair of the Bishops’ Conference’s Department for Evangelisation and Discipleship has been named a member of the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelisation’s International Council for Catechesis.

The Council has the aim of “studying the most important issues in catechesis and encouraging the sharing of experiences between experts in the field, on the one hand, and the Apostolic See and the Episcopal Conferences, on the other.”

The Council has recently assisted the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation’s work in preparing the new Directory for Catechesisand the establishment of the Ministry of Catechist.

Pope Francis has appointed fifteen new Members to the Council.

About the appointment, Bishop Mark O’Toole said:

I was surprised and humbled to receive the notification that I have been appointed a member of the International Council for Catechesis. Pope Francis has consistently stressed the vital role that catechesis plays in the New Evangelisation. This is close to my heart. I experience this appointment as an invitation to deepen my own encounter with the Lord, to invite others who do not know the beauty of this, to come to know Jesus, and to help all Catholics witness to the wonder of our encounter with Him.