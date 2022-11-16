Persecution Bishop Lang draws attention to “serious and urgent issue” of Christian persecution Bishop Lang draws attention to R... Persecution » »

Bishop Declan Lang, Chair of the Bishops’ Conference International Affairs department, has urged Catholics to share a new report on persecuted Christians with their local MP.

The Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) releases an annual report that gives a global perspective on Christian persecution.

The ‘Persecuted and Forgotten?’ report covers the period 2020–22 and one of its key findings shows that, in 75 percent of the countries surveyed, the oppression or persecution of Christians has increased.

“I welcome today’s report on the increasing problem of the persecution of Christians in many parts of the world that has been released by Aid to the Church in Need,” says Bishop Lang. “It draws needed attention to this serious and urgent issue. I am deeply grateful for all the vital work that ACN do in not only raising awareness but also supporting victims.

“I encourage fellow Catholics to share this report with their local MP. I also urge Catholics in England and Wales to join me in prayer for our sisters and brothers who have been affected by human rights abuses and for all those working for change.”

Visit Aid to the Church in Need‘s website for more information and to read the report.