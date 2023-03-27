Bishop David McGough – Requiescat in pace

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Bishop David McGough, retired auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Birmingham.

Bishop David passed away recently at his home in Tean aged 78.

Archbishop Bernard Longley said:

“I know that you will join me in praying for Bishop David’s eternal joy with the risen Christ as his good and faithful servant – and in offering Bishop David’s family our heartfelt condolences and our prayers over the coming days.

“With immense gratitude for all that Bishop David has meant to our Archdiocese – and my prayers and kindest wishes.”

The details of Bishop David’s funeral will be published once arrangements have been made.

About Bishop David

David Christopher McGough was born on 20 November 1944 in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire. He attended the Sacred Heart School, Tunstall; St Joseph’s Preparatory School, Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent, and Cotton College, North Staffordshire.

He studied for the priesthood at St Mary’s College, Oscott – the Diocesan Seminary – from 1963. He also studied at the Venerable English College in Rome and obtained a degree in Theology.

He was ordained to the priesthood on 14 March 1970 by Bishop Joseph Cleary in his home parish, the Sacred Heart, Tunstall.

After a year teaching at the Diocesan seminary, he returned to Rome for Post Graduate Studies and gained a degree in Sacred Scripture in 1974.

Bishop McGough spent 15 years teaching Scripture to students for the Catholic Priesthood at Oscott College from 1974 until 1989.

In 1986 he was appointed as Parish Priest at Christ the King, Kingstanding, Birmingham. He was appointed Parish Priest at Our Lady and All Saints, Stourbridge, in 1990.

His other responsibilities in the Archdiocese of Birmingham have been as Dean of the Dudley Deanery and Canon of St Chad’s Cathedral, Birmingham. He was appointed Episcopal Vicar for Walsall, Wolverhampton, the Black Country and Worcestershire in 2004.

He was ordained Bishop by Archbishop Vincent Nichols in St Chad’s Cathedral on 8 December 2005.

We pray for Bishop David’s family, friends, his former parishioners and all who mourn him. May he rest in peace.