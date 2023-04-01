Bishop Christopher Budd – Requiescat in Pace

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear Bishop Christopher Budd, the retired bishop for the Diocese of Plymouth.

Bishop Christopher died in the early hours of this morning at his home in Lyme Regis. He was 85.

Canon Paul Cummins, the Diocesan Administrator said:

“Bishop Christopher was a faithful servant of the Lord and of the Church. He was an inspiration and a friend.

“On his Silver Jubilee as Bishop of the Diocese of Plymouth in 2011, reflecting on his ministry, Bishop Christopher said: “The celebration of a bishop’s ministry should not principally focus on the person of the bishop. The proper focus is God’s gift of episcopacy to the diocese; the particular bishop is always secondary to that…..The source of our ability to minister is the wisdom of Christ made available in his community.”

“I know that you will join me in praying for Bishop Christopher’s eternal joy with the risen Christ as his good and faithful servant – and in offering his family and friends our heartfelt condolences and our prayers over the coming days.”

Further details about Bishop Christopher’s funeral will be published once arrangements have been made.