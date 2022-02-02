In 2016, the Benedict XVI lecture took the form of keynote speakers exploring the theme of 'Living as a Creative Minority in the UK'.
Benedict XVI Lecture 2016
The Benedict XVI Memorial Lecture commemorates and celebrates the spirit of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s meeting with members of other religions that took place during his visit to the UK in 2010.
In 2016, the lecture took the form of keynote speakers exploring the theme of ‘Living as a Creative Minority in the UK’.
Presentations were made by:
Cardinal Vincent Nichols
President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales
Ephraim Mirvis
Chief Rabbi
Maulana Sayed Ali Raza Rizvi
Islamic scholar
Each presentation addressed the ways in which we live as a creative minority in 21st century Britain.