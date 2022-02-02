Benedict XVI Lecture 2016

The Benedict XVI Memorial Lecture commemorates and celebrates the spirit of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s meeting with members of other religions that took place during his visit to the UK in 2010.

In 2016, the lecture took the form of keynote speakers exploring the theme of ‘Living as a Creative Minority in the UK’.

Presentations were made by:

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Ephraim Mirvis

Chief Rabbi

Maulana Sayed Ali Raza Rizvi

Islamic scholar

Each presentation addressed the ways in which we live as a creative minority in 21st century Britain.

Question and Answer Session