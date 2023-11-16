Autumn Plenary 2023

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales gathered in Leeds for their Autumn Plenary meeting at Hinsley Hall from 13-16 November 2023.
Also in Bishops’ Plenary MeetingsAutumn Plenary 2022 > Spring Plenary 2022 > Autumn Plenary 2021 > Spring Plenary 2021 > Autumn Plenary 2020 > Spring Plenary 2020 > Autumn Plenary 2019 > Spring Plenary 2018 > Autumn Plenary 2017 > Autumn Plenary 2016 > Spring Plenary 2016 > Autumn Plenary 2015 > Spring Plenary 2015 > Autumn Plenary 2014 > More... >
There are plenary resolutions on Environmental Concerns, the Shrine of St Winefride, the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress, Conflict in Gaza and the Synod on Synodality.