Catholic community will challenge any proposed legislation to legalise assisted suicide in Jersey, says Bishop

Politicians in Jersey have voted in favour of the proposition of legalising assisted suicide in the States of Jersey.

On 25 November 2021, 36 voted in favour, 10 against with three absent. There will be further debate in 2022 and a draft law could be voted on in 2023.

In reaction to this ‘in principle’ decision, the Bishop of Portsmouth, the Right Revd Philip Egan said:

“I was shocked and saddened by the results of the vote on euthanasia and assisted suicide in Jersey. It demonstrates a woeful lack of interest in protecting the most vulnerable people in our society. If passed, it would also change fundamentally the role of doctors and medical staff.

“However, this is only the first step in the process of legalising ‘assisted suicide’; as such, we will continue to scrutinise and challenge any proposed legislation in the months ahead.

“The Catholic Church is clear that we can never assist in taking the life of another, even if they request it. Killing people and committing suicide is against God’s law. All human life is a gift to be safeguarded from conception until natural death, and we reiterate our call for continuing investment in high quality palliative care, in order to preserve the dignity of some of our most vulnerable, at such difficult moments in their lives.”