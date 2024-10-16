Archbishop Mark O’Toole urges action to oppose Assisted Suicide

The Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia in Wales, Archbishop Mark O’Toole, has issued a heartfelt plea to the public to voice their opposition to a new bill on assisted suicide that will receive its first reading in Parliament today. If passed, it would permit physicians to administer lethal drugs to individuals suffering from incurable illnesses.

Addressing the Catholic community and beyond, the Archbishop quoted scripture to emphasise the Christian perspective on suffering and the sacredness of life.

“In this Sunday’s readings, we are reminded that Jesus Christ entered fully into our suffering. ‘It is not as if we had a high priest who was incapable of feeling our weakness,’ the letter to the Hebrews reminds us (Hebrews 4:15). Jesus knew the reality of suffering and death from the inside. He gave His life for us all,” Archbishop O’Toole said, pointing to the transcendent meaning of life and death for Christians.

Contrary to the dignity and sanctity of life

The Archbishop stressed that the concern over the bill is not limited to religious communities but applies to all people of goodwill. “All human life is sacred. This message is not just for people of faith, but for all people of goodwill, because the proposals for physician-assisted suicide are not just contrary to the dignity and sanctity of life, they pose grave dangers to vulnerable people. Cherishing life means building a society where every person is included and the diversity of individuals is not seen as a burden,” he said.

Citing examples from countries where assisted suicide has been legalised, such as Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United States, the Archbishop outlined the potential risks. He warned that vulnerable individuals might feel pressured into making irreversible decisions. “In Oregon, over 47 per cent of those who accepted assisted suicide cited being a burden on family, friends, and caregivers as a reason,” the Archbishop explained.

He also cautioned against assuming that similar outcomes could not happen in the UK. “Supporters of the bill will say that these cases are not possible under the proposed law in our country. Yet the history of such legislation shows that once permission is given for one set of circumstances, it will soon be extended.”

Archbishop O’Toole concluded by urging the public to take action. “I urge you to write to, or email, your local MP, to express your concerns about the bill. There is information on the Right to Life UK website, including a guide on how to do this,” he said.

Letter

You can read the full text of Archbishop O’Toole’s letter:

Take action

You can contact your local MP using the simple form on the Right to Life UK website.

You can also read more in our section to help you oppose assisted suicide.