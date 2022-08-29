Archbishop Arthur Roche created Cardinal by Pope Francis

On Saturday, 27 August 2022, Archbishop Arthur Roche was one of 20 men created Cardinal by Pope Francis in St Peter’s Basilica.

The former Bishop of Leeds and Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments received the symbols of the cardinalate – the red skullcap, biretta, ring, and the bull assigning the title and rank.

He then received an embrace of peace from Pope Francis, a gesture repeated immediately afterward by the Cardinal Dean, the senior Cardinal Priest and senior Cardinal Deacon, representing the entire College of Cardinals.

The new Cardinals hail from five continents and four new countries were represented – Mongolia, Paraguay, Singapore and East Timor. Sixteen are under the age of 80, hence eligible to serve as electors in a future Conclave, and four non-electors, over the age of 80.

At the conclusion, the new Cardinals approved the canonisation of the founder of the Scalabrinians, Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, and Salesian layman, Artemide Zatti.

The Pope then left the Basilica through the Door of Prayer with the new Cardinals, and proceeded to the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican Gardens to visit and greet Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Post-Consistory congratulatory visits

Cardinal Roche then greeted the faithful of Rome and those visiting from England and Wales for the customary post-Consistory congratulatory visits. These visits took place in the Paul VI Hall and the Apostolic Palace.

In-depth study

The new Cardinals are scheduled to gather together on 29 and 30 August for two days of in-depth study on Praedicate Evangelium.

Finally, on Tuesday 30 August 5:30pm Rome time, they celebrate Mass together with Pope Francis in St Peter’s Basilica.

Gallery