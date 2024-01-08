The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, in the northern hemisphere, is traditionally observed from the 18-25 January – the octave of St Peter and St Paul.
18–25 January
The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, in the northern hemisphere, is traditionally observed from the 18-25 January – the octave of St Peter and St Paul. The theme this year, 2024, is ‘You shall love the Lord your God… and your neighbour as yourself’ (Lk 10:27).
The Biblical text for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2024 is taken from Luke Chapter 10, verses 25-37.
The materials for the 2024 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity were prepared by an ecumenical team from Burkina Faso facilitated by the local Chemin Neuf Community (CCN).
In this section you will find a prayer and reflection for the eight days of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.
Materials jointly prepared by the WCC Faith and Order Commission and the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity (now Dicastery) were first used in 1968.
A chronological account of the key dates in the history of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.