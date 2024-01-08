Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, in the northern hemisphere, is traditionally observed from the 18-25 January – the octave of St Peter and St Paul.

18–25 January

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, in the northern hemisphere, is traditionally observed from the 18-25 January – the octave of St Peter and St Paul. The theme this year, 2024, is ‘You shall love the Lord your God… and your neighbour as yourself’ (Lk 10:27).

Bible text for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

The Biblical text for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2024 is taken from Luke Chapter 10, verses 25-37.

Theme and resources for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2024

The materials for the 2024 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity were prepared by an ecumenical team from Burkina Faso facilitated by the local Chemin Neuf Community (CCN).

Biblical reflections and prayers for the eight days

In this section you will find a prayer and reflection for the eight days of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Resources

Materials for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2024 have been prepared by an ecumenical team from Burkina Faso facilitated by the local Chemin Neuf Community (CCN).

Themes 1968 – 2024

Materials jointly prepared by the WCC Faith and Order Commission and the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity (now Dicastery) were first used in 1968.

Key dates in the history of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

A chronological account of the key dates in the history of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.