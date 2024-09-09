Thousands of people greet Pope Francis as he arrives in Timor-Leste

After concluding his four-day visit to Papua New Guinea, Pope Francis travelled on Monday to Timor-Leste, the only nation on his itinerary where Catholics are an overwhelming majority.

The papal plane, chartered by Air Niugini, landed in Dili, at the capital city’s Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport at 2:20 pm local time after a 3-and-a-half hour flight from Port Moresby.

Waiting on the tarmac were Timorese President José Manuel Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, along with delegations and 14 people in traditional attire representing the 14 municipalities of the country. Two girls offered the Pope a traditional Timorese scarf, which they put around his neck and he wore with pride.

Crowds of people on the route to the Nunciature

Pope Francis then left the airport on the Popemobile transferring him to the Apostolic Nunciature in Dili, where he takes a short rest before heading to the Presidential Palace for the official welcome ceremony, where he addresses his first official speech to Timor-Leste’s authorities.

As he travelled to the Nunciature, crowds of people aligned the roads cheering him on and waving Vatican white and yellow flags.

Second Pope to visit Timor-Leste

Pope Francis is the second Pontiff to visit Timor-Leste, after St. John Paul II, who travelled there on 12 October 1989 during the Indonesian occupation, and the first one since this semi-island Asian nation gained independence from Indonesia in 2002.

The central theme of the visit, “May your faith be your culture”, underscores the ongoing importance of the Catholic faith for the Timorese people, who were actively supported by the Church during their struggle for freedom from the Indonesian rule.

One of the highlights of the visit will be the Mass in the Taci Tolu Esplanade, in Dili on 10 September, which is expected to be attended by some 700,000 people, including from neighbouring Indonesia and from Australia.

During his intense visit, running until 11 September, he will also make a special visit to children with disabilities, address the local clergy, meet his fellow Jesuits, and on the final day encounter some 4,000 Timorese young people.