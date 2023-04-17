Stella Maris announces appointment of new CEO

Stella Maris is delighted to announce that Tim Hill MBE has been appointed as the charity’s new National Director and CEO, effective from 1st June 2023.

Tim is a proven leader focused on empowering individuals and developing people, with considerable experience in complex strategic thinking, decision-making, planning and effecting transformational change. He has served in the British Army for the last 35 years in all corners of the world, exercising in the USA, Canada, Europe, Africa, Australia and the Far East, with operational service in Northern Ireland, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded the MBE in 1995.

Tim has commanded different units, including an Army Training Regiment where he was responsible for training men and women joining the Army. Tim was promoted to Colonel in 2016. His last appointment from 2019 to 2023 was commanding the British Army’s contingent in Germany, leading a diverse mix of military personnel, UK civil servants, locally employed staff, and their dependents.

Tim has recently returned from six years in Germany and is now a member of his local parish of St Augustine’s, Tunbridge Wells.

Tim is a keen ocean yacht skipper and RYA instructor, with several transatlantic and Southern Ocean crossings under his belt.

Tim succeeds Martin Foley who has held the post for the last 13 years and has moved on to be the CEO of Arise, an anti-slavery NGO.

Stella Maris Chair, Captain Esteban Pacha, said, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, it is a privilege to welcome Tim to Stella Maris as our new CEO.

“Tim has had years of outstanding service in the British Army, serving soldiers and their families throughout the world, and we know that he will bring that same passion to serving seafarers, fishers and their families. Tim has significant strategic planning and operational delivery expertise. We look forward to his leadership in developing the vital work that Stella Maris currently provides, as we strive to grow and reach more seafarers, fishers, and their families worldwide.

“We thank Martin for 13 years of sterling service and dedication to Stella Maris and wish him all the best in his new role as CEO of Arise.”

Tim said, “It is a huge honour to be selected as the CEO for Stella Maris. It is an amazing organisation dedicated to the People of the Sea and their families, I look forward immensely to working with industry partners, supporters and the Trustees, staff, and our many wonderful chaplains, ship visitors and volunteers, who work tirelessly in the service of others. I hope that I can play my part in extending Stella Maris’ outreach and support, both nationally and internationally.”

As Tim leads Stella Maris into its second century of existence, the charity renews its commitment to promoting and advancing the general and pastoral welfare of the People of the Sea worldwide. Stella Maris works with seafarers, fishers and their families regardless of their creed, gender or ethnic origin.

Source: Stella Maris