Please act on assisted suicide, Archbishop John urges

As the assisted suicide bill is published today, Tuesday, 12 November, Archbishop John Wilson has urged people to act and raise their voices in opposition to the dangerous proposals.

Archbishop John said the threat is “not just physical but moral and spiritual too. We are duty bound to stand up and challenge this attack on human dignity on all fronts”.

The Archbishop of Southwark makes clear that if “we are true followers of Christ, we must do all we can to support and protect the most vulnerable in our society”.

In his message, posted on YouTube and other social media channels, the Archbishop highlights the pressure the proposals will put people suffering illnesses or disabilities under. He said: “People are being presented as a problem. As a burden. A statistic. Something we can deal with through ending their life”.

Archbishop John asks “where is the dignity in that? Where is the love in that?”

Each person is made in the image and likeness of God. We are called, the Archbishop said, as followers of the Lord Jesus to “care for those who are suffering, not to bring about their death”. Because, “who are we to say a life is not worth living or that someone is better off dead because society values their contribution less than someone else”.

This is why, Archbishop John said, “we need to raise our voices to say that is not true”. He urges everyone to “speak up”, because “if we don’t stand up and value the dignity of human life, who will?”

Right to Life UK have organised an e-action, which enables you to contact your MP and express your opposition to assisted suicide. Please act urgently.

Because as Archbishop John said, “as followers of the Lord Jesus, we must be bold in our efforts to uphold, respect and protect every human life from conception until natural death”.

So please show, the Archbishop said, that “you will not sit idly while the elderly and people with illnesses and disabilities are treated as nothing but a burden to society and their family”.

Together, let’s be clear all are made in the likeness and image of God. That they are loved.

Source: rcaos.org.uk